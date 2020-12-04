The Ministry of Justice of Libya’s UN-backed government on Thursday welcomed the humanitarian travel exemption granted by the UN Security Council Committee concerning Libya to three family members of Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“With great appreciation, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord welcomes the decision of the Sanction Committee of the UN Security Council to temporarily lift the travel ban on the Libyan nationals Safia Farkash Al-Barassi, Aisha Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar Gaddafi, and Mohammed Muammar Gaddafi,” the ministry said in a statement. On Wednesday, the committee granted humanitarian travel exemption valid for six months to the three family members of Gaddafi.

“Accordingly, these three individuals may undertake unlimited travel for humanitarian purposes during the above-mentioned time frame,” the committee said in a press release.

Mohamed Siala, foreign minister of Libya’s UN-backed government, in September requested a lifting of the travel ban on the three individuals for humanitarian reasons.

In 2011, the UN Security Council issued resolution 1970 (2011), imposing a travel ban on senior officials of Gaddafi’s government and some of his family members and relatives.