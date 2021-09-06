Libyan authorities release Gaddafi son after years in detention

The Libyan government has released a son of slain former leader Moammer Gaddafi after years of detention, according to a statement released on Monday.

Saadi Gaddafi was freed “two years” after a decision was made to release him. He was handed over to his family, the statement added.

Saadi took refuge in neighbouring Niger after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising began. His father was captured and killed by rebels in October that year.

In 2014, Niger extradited him to Tripoli, where he was detained.

During his father’s rule, Saadi was a commander of an elite military unit until he went to Italy in 2003 as a professional football player. He later presided over the Libyan Football Federation.

Later on Monday, Libya’s Presidential Council announced the release of Moammer Gaddafi’s top aide, Ahmed Ramadan.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of the elder Gaddafi. It has become a battleground for rival proxy forces, which has in turn drawn in foreign powers.

The interim unity government took office in March to lead the country until elections can be held in December.

The government said Monday’s decisions come as part of its commitment to release prisoners who remain in detention without trial. It said these efforts are aimed to support comprehensive national reconciliation in the country.

Saadi’s brother, Saif al-Islam, recently gave an interview to the New York Times, saying he himself had been released by his captors in the city of Zintan. Saif al-Islam is wanted by the International Criminal Court.