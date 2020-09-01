The UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Tuesday met with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio in Libyan capital Tripoli and discussed bilateral cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Libyan PM’s information office.

“The meeting covered in great detail economic cooperation through the Joint Economic Committee, as it was agreed to expedite its activation so that Italian companies would return to resume suspended projects and implement new ones,” the statement said.

“Also, it was agreed to continue cooperation between Libya and Italy against the coronavirus. The Italian minister expressed his country’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance in facing the repercussions of the pandemic,” the statement said.

The two officials also stressed the need to start the political process in Libya, confirming that the international community must provide support for the cease-fire in the country and the political, military and economic solutions, the statement added.

The meeting also discussed the urgent need to reopen Libya’s oilfields and ports and resume oil exports immediately.

Serraj and the Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, recently issued statements calling for a cease-fire in the country, reopening the country’s oilfields and ports, holding elections, and making the city of Sirte and Jufra district in central Libya demilitarized zone.