The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Tuesday reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,088.

The center said in a statement that it received a total of 1,117 suspected samples, of which 108 were tested positive.

Among the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya, there are 479 recoveries and 50 deaths, the center said.

In order to prevent the pandemic’s spread, the Libyan authorities have closed the country’s borders, shut down schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew.

The first COVID-19 case in Libya was reported in March, while the first death from the coronavirus was recorded in April.

China has donated batches of medical aid to Libya to help combat the pandemic.

On July 18, the Chinese Embassy in Libya handed over a batch of medical supplies to the Libyan Embassy in Tunisia.

Earlier in June, China donated a batch of medical aid to Libya, including 834 test kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. Enditem

