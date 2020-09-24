Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
The National Center for Disease Control of Libya said Wednesday that as 651 COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 30,097 with 16,430 recoveries and 469 deaths.

After the first case was detected in March, Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, shut down schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew in order to curb infections.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight the pandemic, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.

