The National Center for Disease Control of Libya said Wednesday that as 651 COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 30,097 with 16,430 recoveries and 469 deaths.

After the first case was detected in March, Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, shut down schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew in order to curb infections.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight the pandemic, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.