Ahmad al-Mismari, spokesman of Libya’s eastern-based army, on Sunday said that the recent initiative of the UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj for cease-fire and elections is “media marketing.”
“The initiative signed by Serraj is for media marketing, and there is a military mobilization and transfer of equipment to target the National Army in the city of Sirte,” al-Mismari told a press conference.
“Over the past 24 hours, we spotted Turkish ships and frigates advancing towards Sirte in an offensive manner,” the spokesman said.
Al-Mismari confirmed that the eastern-based army is “ready to respond to any attacks on its positions in Sirte and Jufra.”
Last Friday, Serraj and the Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh issued statements calling for a cease-fire in the country, reopening of the country’s oilfields and ports, and holding elections.
The statements of the two leaders also include making Sirte and Jufra demilitarized zone. Enditem
