Libya’s Frozen Assets May Return to Country in 2-3 Years – Minister

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Libya
Libya

Frozen Libyan assets in Western banks worth tens of billions of dollars can be returned to Libya within two to three years, Libyan Minister of State for Economic Affairs Salama Al-Ghwail told Sputnik.

“I expect that this money will be returned within two to three years,” Al-Ghwail said.

After the killing of Libyan leader Muamamar Gaddafi in 2011, the UN Security Council froze Libyan assets.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here