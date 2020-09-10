Libya’s two rival legislative bodies agreed on Thursday to resume talks in Morocco in the last week of September.

In a joint statement issued at the end of a five-day meeting in Bouznika, the High Council of State based in the Libyan capital Tripoli and the eastern-based House of Representatives said they “have reached a comprehensive agreement on the criteria and mechanisms to occupy the keys posts of sovereignty.”

The statement declined to give further details about the agreement, only confirming that the talks will be held in the last week of September.

The Bouznika meeting came weeks after the separate visits by President of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri and Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aquila Saleh to Morocco.

In 2015, Morocco hosted the UN-brokered peace talks between Libya’s rival parties that led to the conclusion of the Libyan Political Agreement on forming a national unity government.

Still, the North African country has remained divided between the two authorities in the east and west even after the signing of this agreement.