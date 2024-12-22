Libya’s Road Traffic Fatalities Reach 2,460 in 2024, Second-Highest Globally

The number of people killed by road traffic accidents in Libya in 2024 has reached 2,460, Faisal Barnus, head of the Traffic and Licensing Department of the Libyan Ministry of Interior, said on Saturday.

Barnus announced the number during Libya’s First International Forum and Exhibition for Road Traffic Safety and Medicine held in the city of Khoms, which is located some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“In 2024, the road traffic death rate in Libya is 34 per 100,000 people, which translates to 2,460 deaths in all of Libya, the second-highest rate in the world,” said Barnus. “Through this forum, we seek to raise awareness of road traffic safety in all of Libya. We also made road traffic laws more strict to limit road accidents and deaths,” he added.