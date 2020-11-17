Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Monday said he welcomed the general elections to be held in December 2021.

“The president of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord welcomes the outcomes reached by the participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held in Tunisia from 7-15 November, which include setting a date for holding presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021,” Serraj said in a statement. Serraj also expressed full support for the elections in the statement, saying that funds will be allocated for the elections.

During the LPDF, 75 Libyan representatives consensually agreed on a roadmap to credible, inclusive and democratic national elections, according to a statement released by the UN Support Mission in Libya on Monday.