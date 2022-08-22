Life Coach says clashes in universities are retrogressive

Elder Amos Kevin-Annan, a Life Coach and Healthy Homes Advocate has called for workable measures that will reduce clashes at the university campuses.

Such clashes, he added were retrogressive and could mar the future of students and in society.

Ghana, within the past two weeks, witnessed two separate violent clashes by students of the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after hall week celebrations that degenerated into confrontations.

Elder Kevin-Annan, who is also a licensed Youth Minister noted with worry: “Look at what is happening at UG and KNUST, the place we are training our top thinkers, and whenever there is a disagreement, they take to violence and riots; it means we need to think again.”

He was speaking at the celebration of Compassion Sunday by the Miracle Life Child and Youth Development Centre, on the theme: “Holistic Child and Youth Development.”

He said it was sad to also see Senior High School candidates going on a rampage and destroying school property because their ‘apor’ (leaked exams papers) did not materialise.

Such a situation, he added was unhealthy for the growth and development of the country’s tertiary education.

“We do ourselves a lot of great disservices if we don’t focus on the youth, they are the larger population, there is, therefore, the need for us to pay attention to some of the things they face,” he stated.

Elder Kevin-Annan called on stakeholders to focus on the development and discipline of the youth saying, whenever focus was put on the youth, it made them see themselves as agents of change, transform their confidence, and when they were in society both on the individual and group levels.

He called on parents and caregivers to nature the children from the home as that was the basis of society, stressing that there was the need to protect the homes to provide health training to children.

“Home is where our story begins, it is a feeling, not a building, in the home is the place love existed and memories are made, unfortunately, most homes are in trouble,” he said.

He observed that there were two types of homes namely; functional and non-functional, explaining that members of the functional one experienced healing and healthiness, while the non-functioning homes had people hurting and unhealthy.

The Life Coach and Healthy Homes Advocate said the future of the country was in the hands of those aged 25 years and below, therefore, the need for those in that age bracket to be thought the history of the nation so they could explain the present and predict and prepare for the future.

He said the youth should be running like the train tracks by depending on discipleship or apprenticeship and development to ensure they took over the baton from the elderly to safeguard the future of the country.