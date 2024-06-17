Life Is a Hustle: A Message to the Ghana Amputee National Football Team

Life is a hustle, and nothing good comes easy. But remember, you are not just anyone. You are the Ghana Amputee National Football Team, and your potential for success is limitless.

So, hold on and don’t give up in the face of challenges. The hard times you are going through now won’t last forever. The good times are indeed coming with your upcoming glorious victory.

Your journey is unique. Some succeed because they’re destined to, and others because they’re determined and focused. You, the Ghana Amputee National Football Team, are a testament to this. Your determination and focus have brought you this far, and they will lead you to even greater heights.

Success is no accident; it’s attained through hard work, perseverance, learning, overcoming obstacles, sacrifice, and your unwavering love of the game. Your dedication to the sport sets you apart and makes you a team to be reckoned with.

Maintain your focus and keep moving, not just for yourself but for each other. If you give up in the face of difficulties, you give oxygen to those who don’t wish you well. But if you stand together, united in your goal, nothing can stop you.

Be happy and cheerful in the face of challenging times because those times will undoubtedly pass. Hustle and endure in silence, paving the way for success to make the noise.

Don’t forget that our happiness is the greatest revenge against those who wish to bring you down. Don’t allow past failings to affect your forward march.

The per diems, the bonuses, and the 1st African Para Games Victory Bonuses will all be paid. I promise you, it shall be paid. Your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed. Win the trophy for me, for yourselves, and for the Ghanaian population of persons with disabilities. Win for the honest Ghanaian.

Make Ghana proud!

Samson Deen

President, Ghana / Africa Paralympic Committee