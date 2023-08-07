Life is very difficult for us; we have not made any money – Look-Alike Association

Look-alike personalities of King Promise, Medikal, Kuami Eugene and Mr Drew, popularly known as the Ghana Artiste Look-Alike Association have lamented that life has been difficult for them because they do not have investors as they expected.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha, they said that they have not made any substantial monetary gains from the look alike business that they have being doing apart from meagre transport and “keke wele”monies that they get.

They were quick to add that for now they are looking for investors and a management team to invest in their craft.

“Some things if like management come inside it will be easier and simple for us” they said.

They also explained that they are no longer doing the look alike things but because that is what shot them to fame people cannot describe them without it.

“ For now we have our song out and we are planning to release an album, an EP and single projects so that’s were our focus is “