Life Net Visits Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital

A team from Life Net International (LN), a faith based Not-for- profit Organizations that partners health facilities in Africa in the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services, has on Tuesday, October 24, paid a courtesy visit to the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital in the Volta region.

The team was made up of Life Net President, Shep Owen, Board member, Brent Armstrong and country director for Ghana, Iddris Buabeng.

The visit was to afford the team the opportunity to gather first-hand information on the work of it’s partner hospital and to see what further assistance to provide towards improving the hospital’s work within its catchment area.

Delivering an address during a brief welcome durbar held at the premises of the hospital, administrator of the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital, Mac Thompson Gbeti commended Life Net International for its unwavering support and contributions to the hospital over the years, which he said within a short time, had raised the status of the facility from a clinic to a fully fledged hospital, with a remarkable increase in client attendance.

The Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital, formerly, (Dzodze Ghana Mission Clinic), was founded in 2016, with the primary mission to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the local community, surrounding areas and beyond.

The hospital has swiftly become a vital healthcare provider in the region, offering a broad spectrum of medical care.

It operates under the dedicated leadership of a team of healthcare professionals who are deeply committed to providing comprehensive medical services to individuals in need.

Since its establishment in 2016, the hospital has continually strived to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve the well-being of the local population.

Gbeti said, before the partnership with Life Net International, the hospital primarily served the local population and a limited number of nearby communities.

“However, the client attendance and utilization of healthcare services were somewhat constrained due to

various challenges, including limited resources and infrastructure.

Patients often faced difficulties accessing quality healthcare services.

Since entering into a partnership with Life Net International, the facility, previously a clinic

and now a fully-fedged hospital, has experienced a remarkable increase in client attendance,” Gbeti indicated.

He attributed the surge in patient numbers and the improved services to a number of factors including:

• Additional Resources

• Enhanced Expertise

• Expanded Services

• Community Outreach

• Improved Access

“While the partnership has undoubtedly led to significant improvements in client attendance and

healthcare delivery, there is still a desire for continued support and growth, as exemplified by the need for additional equipment and resources to further enhance the hospital’s capacity.

As partners like Life Net

International continue to contribute, Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital strives to meet the healthcare needs of its community and provide even better care to its patients,” he said.

Gbeti indicated that the partnership between Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital and Life Net International has ushered in a series of

transformative improvements that have significantly enhanced the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare services.

Some of these key improvements include:

• Training and Development

• Medical Equipment and Technology

• Expanded Services

• Enhanced Quality of Care

• Community Outreach

• Safe Care Assessment

• Upgrade from Clinic to Hospital Status

The hospital administrator appealed to Life Net to assist the facility

with an X-Ray Machine.

He said the location of the facility along the Dzodze – Akatsi ECOWAS Highway has put the facility in a position of receiving so many RTA cases and because of the unavailability of an X-Ray Machine, “we have to continue referring the cases and it is our prayer that having this X-Ray machine can also help expand our services and put the clients at ease in assessing X-Ray services all under one roof.”

“Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital greatly values its partnership with Life Net International and

acknowledges the positive impact it has had on healthcare delivery in the region.

The hospital looks

forward to continuing this partnership, with the hope of receiving additional equipment and resources to further enhance its capacity to provide quality healthcare services to its community.

Together, the hospital and its partners remain committed to improving the well-being of the local population through accessible and high-quality healthcare,” Gbeti said.

Country director for Life Net International, Iddris Buabeng, said, the organization was happy to partner with the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Dzodze and surrounding communities.

“Trust and the mutual desire to improve healthcare are non-negotiable – as an extension of our mutual relationship with God, we work together with existing faith-based facilities to transform the way they do business and care for their communities – we do this by supporting them with coaching and mentorship, the supply of medical equipment and branding.”

“We also provide comprehensive solutions to elevate the standard of care for millions of vulnerable patients- This structure enables us to leverage existing processes, human, and physical capital for quick scale, high return on investment, and great impact for the health of millions of patients every year across the African continent,” Buabeng added.

President of Life Net International, Shep Owen for his part commended the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital for its tremendous efforts aimed at providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the communities within its catchment area.

He praised the hospital for the upgrade from a clinic to a fully fledged hospital just within a short time and called on the management and staff not to rest on their oars but to continue to give off their best in the interest of saving lives and the continuous provision of quality healthcare services.

He further promised Life Net International’s continuous collaboration and partnership with the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital in the years ahead.