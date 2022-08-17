Life-threatening potholes on Sekondi-Takoradi roads

Motorists in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) in the Western Region have expressed worry over the state of roads and the dangers they posed and made an urgent call to fix them from further deterioration.

According to them, the situation was getting out of hand and needed urgent attention since some highways and feeder roads in the Metropolis were gradually turning into a death trap.

They disclosed that portions of the Axim Road Highway, which stretches from the Shippers’ Roundabout to the Accra Station in Takoradi, have developed life-threatening potholes as well as deep cracks, sometimes causing unusual vehicular traffic on that stretch.

They also cited portions of the Takoradi to Apremdo section of the Takoradi – Agona highway, which have become vulnerable to life-threatening potholes and blamed it for the recent motor accidents on that stretch.

Motorists, who ply the Paa Grant Roundabout that links commuters from the Takoradi Market Circle, Harbour Roundabout and Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout to Sekondi and New Takoradi, lamented that the roundabout has become unmotorable, compelling motorists to reduce their speed anytime they approached that section.

The situation, they said, has largely been the cause of the recent vehicular traffic in the Twin City, especially during the morning rush hours and in the evenings.

They, therefore, called on the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), the Department of Urban Roads and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to find immediate solution to the situation.

Uncle Fii, a taxi driver at the Kwesimintsim Taxi Station in Takoradi, who spoke to the GNA, intimated that more cars burst their tyres in a day leading to minor accidents due to the bad nature of the roads.

He, therefore, called on the regional office of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to impress on the authorities to attend to the situation to avoid any unforeseen mishaps on the road and to save lives.

Drivers at the Sekondi Taxi Station in Takoradi mentioned the Sekondi road, especially, from the Ajumakuman Printing Press section to the Takoradi Technical University junction and from the Chinese to WAMCO sections as the areas that have a lot of potholes and deserving attention.

They called for immediate measures to be put in place to ensure a free flow of traffic on the Sekondi road.