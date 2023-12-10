Life Touch Ministry chalks 10th milestone

Life Touch Ministry, a Ho-based Non-Governmental Organisation in the Volta Regional has marked its 10th anniversary of touching lives.

The group among other aims, focused on championing the well-being of widows and children in society.

Dr Mrs Malwine Amedzro, Founder and Leader of the Ministry, during the anniversary celebration held at the Lord’s Pentecostal Church International auditorium, said their outfit has touched several lives by reviving them through support and other important engagements.

Dr Mrs Amedzro further urged the entire membership of the group to remain glad and in anticipation for better days ahead.

“We have a solid foundation to build on and we got assistance and directions we carry along for changing the lives of people close to us.”

She commended the commitment, dedication, and selfless devotion of other leaders and members to impart lives.

Mrs. Dr Amedzro stated that the continuous show of love has brought smiles to widows and students.

“We have come this far and thanks for your prayers and words of encouragement,” she said.

She called for good health and the renewal of commitment to the Ministry’s vision, missions, goals, and objectives that would help spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his love for people.

Mrs Dr Amedzro was optimistic that the Ministry would be expanded to have a positive influence on Ghana and the world as large.

“As instructed by the Bible, it’s our purpose to spread God’s unchanging love throughout the world and to provide light when there’s darkness.”

Some widows who participated lauded the effort of the organisation in uplifting their fading spiritual strength.

“It is significant not only in our lives but also in the lives of countless women and their families.”

Madam Stella Mawutor, the Director of the Department of Social Welfare in Volta Region, who graced the occasion, called on others to play their pivotal roles in supporting humanity in society.

If was on the theme “Celebrating a Decade of God’s Grace in Ministry.”

Source : Courage Gademor