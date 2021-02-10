The industry welcomed a young sizzling female act, Ohenewaa when she signed a five-year management deal with one of Ghana’s well-structured labels, Lifeline Records

The signing which saw the gathering of almost all the guns in our entertainment space will see lifeline records handle the management, distribution, marketing, and promotion of her works in a stretch of five years.

Under lifeline records, already signed artists, Abochie and Dede Supa will welcome with an opened arms their newly signed sister, Ohenewaa who uniquely stands out with her singing prowess. Together, the trio will not only make their label proud but put Ghanaian music on its deserved pedestal.

Speaking with the media, the talented and soon to be crowned Afrobeat queen, Ohenewaa, tells her excitement and how it feels to witness a day such as this. To her, she sees lifeline records as a family, and with them, her dream to reach the international market with her music will soon materialize.

The CEO of the label, Mr. Yoofi Boham Jnr. during his media interaction explained that his attention was drawn to Ohenewaa when he heard her sing for the first time. To him, her vocal dexterity is rare and as an artiste aiming to dominate the international scene, such uniqueness is a key ingredient. Mr. Yoofi again promised his label will work hard under the five-year term making sure the dream of the artiste is realized.

Lifeline Records was established in 1997 with UBEAT as the General Manager. With a professional structure, the label has grown to be one of Ghana’s finest labels discovering and making stars over the years. Currently, they have three artists under their management. Abochie, Dede Supa, and the latest signee, Ohenewaa.