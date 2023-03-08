LifeNet International donates medical equipment to health facilities in Bono Region

LifeNet International, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) working with faith based health facilities in Ghana, has presented some medical equipment and supplies to 3 Methodist hospitals to improve upon health delivery efforts in the country.

The beneficiary facilities included the Asuakwa Methodist hospital in the Sunyani West district, Kwakuanya Methodist hospital in Dormaa West district and Yawsae Methodist hospital in Sunyani Municipal all in the Bono region.

The medical equipment valued at over GHC 60, 000. 00 included autoclave machines, delivery beds, sunction machines, oxygen cylinders, microscopes, screens, water baths, adjustable beds and mattresses were presented at a brief ceremony in Sunyani on February 27, 2023.

Country Director for LifeNet International, Idris Buabeng, said, his organization was happy to partner with the beneficiary hospitals in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of the communities within the facilities’ catchment areas.

“Our goals to improve health delivery in the country are ambitious and so we believe our partners must be motivated as well , hence the supply of these equipment towards the realization of such goals,” Buabeng said.

“Trust and the mutual desire to improve healthcare are non-negotiables – as an extension of our mutual relationship with God, we work together with existing faith-based facilities to transform the way they do business and care for their communities – we do this by supporting them with coaching and mentorship, the supply of medical equipment and branding,” he added.

“LifeNet also provides comprehensive solutions to elevate the standard of care for millions of vulnerable patients- This structure enables us to leverage existing processes, human, and physical capital for quick scale, high return on investment, and great impact for the health of millions of patients every year across the African continent,” he said.

The Methodist Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Daniel Kwesi Tannor who took delivery of the equipment on behalf of the facilities, expressed gratitude to LifeNet International for the intervention which he described as timely as the hospitals badly needed them to improve upon their operations.

“These equipment would go a long way in helping efforts geared towards the provision of excellent health delivery in the region since they are of high standard and quality which will meet the needs of our people,” he said.

Rev. Tannor assured LifeNet International of ensuring that the equipment were taken proper care of, and made judicious use of so as to serve their intended purpose.

LifeNet International a USA based NGO, with presence in several African Countries, aims to transform and support health facilities in Africa to provide quality and sustainable healthcare services to save lives.

Guided by the belief that every individual deserves an equal opportunity to lead a healthy and whole life, LifeNet International improves the quality of health systems from the ground up.

The organization is dedicated to strengthening health systems by leveraging existing resources to maximize return on investment and promote local sustainability.

Through the framework of a social franchise, LifeNet International innovates and implements pragmatic responses to everyday health challenges facing the poor.

It is the vision of the organization to see every person in sub-Saharan Africa have the opportunity to lead a healthy and whole life.

LifeNet’s partners are making this a reality, saving thousands of lives and caring for over 7 million patient visits with high quality healthcare, every year.

By Leo Nelson