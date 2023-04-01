LifeNet Trains Hospital Management Staff in Six Regions

LifeNet International, a Non-governmental organization (NGO) working with faith based health facilities to improve access to qualify health care in the country, has organised a series of training workshops for Administrators, Store Managers and Pharmacists drawn from 25 health facilities in six regions across the country.

The beneficiary regions include; Bono, Eastern, Greater Accra, Western, Western North and Volta regions.

The training worshop took off in February, and is expected to end on Friday, March 31, 2023. It was aimed at building the capacity of the Management Staff of the various hospitals and further equipping them with the requisite skills in the provision of quality services within the health delivery system.

Participants were taken through various topics under the module such as; Pharmaceutical Management with topics like; Essential Medicines, Calculation of average Monthly Consumption, Stock Cards and Records Keeping in the stores and Pharmacy, medicine Storage, Stock-out, Medicine Pricing Systems and Profits.

The trainings were facilitated by Mr. Frederick Sowah, a Pharmacist and Mr. Joseph Toboyee, a Facility Management Specialist with LifeNet International.

Country Director for LifeNet International Idris Buabeng entreated the participants to continue

to give off their best in the discharge of their professional duties as they make maximum use of the additional knowledge acquired during the training to improve health delivery in the country.

He pledged LifeNet’s continuous support towards building the capacity of more health professionals across the country and promised the NGO’s commitment to partnering with relevant institutions towards the provision of quality and affordable health care delivery in the country.

Participants were excited at the conduct of the trainings and expressed hope that the knowledge gained would assist in building up their capacities in the discharge of their mandate as health and management professionals towards quality health care delivery in the country.