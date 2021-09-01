LifeWorks extends commitment to the Secondary School for Girls in Kakuma to 2025

The company will continue to support essential operational costs to school in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital total wellbeing solutions, today announced it has renewed its financial commitment to the Secondary School for Girls in the Kakuma Refugee Camp, pledging to support with operating costs from 2021 to 2025. Since opening its doors in 2014, the school has successfully provided girls and young women with a safe and secure place to learn and is consistently named one of the top schools in northwestern Kenya based on national exam results.

The Secondary School for Girls was founded with the mission of creating a better quality of life for young women in Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp, upon recognizing that many young girls were routinely denied access to education. Through a partnership with LifeWorks and UNHCR Canada, the UN Refugee Agency, the school has established a foundation of inclusive learning and furthered the education of young women across the region.

With 336 students enrolled and 18 teachers on staff, the school closed for a period during COVID-19 but reopened on May 10, 2021, allowing returning students to complete their 2020 school year. Due to the pandemic’s continued presence in Kenya and across the globe, the school has introduced new safety guidelines and enhancements, including:

Wearing reusable cloth masks and encouraging frequent handwashing;

Regular sanitation of classrooms, washrooms, dormitories and other common areas;

Establishing an isolation facility to prepare in advance for potential cases of COVID-19;

Adding more toilets to avoid congestion in the washroom during breaks; and

Conducting daily body temperature screenings of staff, students and visitors.

Comments from president and chief executive officer, Stephen Liptrap:



“The pandemic has further intensified the need for education in developing countries. The resilience and positive advancements we have witnessed at the school is nothing short of inspiring. We know that many students at the school want to become doctors, scientists and journalists – to name a few – in order to better their communities and the world as a whole. Through our renewed commitment, we will continue creating more opportunities for young women to access the education they rightfully deserve, helping them to reach their fullest potential.”

For those interested in learning more or supporting the Secondary School for Girls in Kakuma, donations can be made through the UNHCR: https://www.unhcr.ca/about-us/partners/corporate-partners/lifeworks/.

About LifeWorks



LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

ID-CORP, ID-CAD

Contacts

