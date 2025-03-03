LiFi Breakthrough Aims to Simplify High-Speed Internet Access

In a bold bid to disrupt the fixed wireless access (FWA) market, Edinburgh-based pureLiFi unveiled its LINXC Bridge system at Mobile World Congress 2025, offering internet providers a novel way to deliver broadband without cables, drilling, or complex installations.

The light-based communication technology, developed with Canadian wireless power firm Solace Power, uses LiFi (Light Fidelity) to transmit data and power through windows, promising to slash deployment costs and accelerate 5G network optimization.

The LINXC Bridge, now open for carrier trials, targets a pressing industry dilemma: delivering high-speed broadband to homes and businesses amid rising demand for 5G infrastructure. By combining LiFi’s optical wireless communication with wireless power transfer, the system allows providers to install outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) without physical wiring—a solution pureLiFi claims could cut subscriber acquisition costs by up to 40%.

“This isn’t just about speed—it’s about eliminating barriers to connectivity,” said pureLiFi CEO Alistair Banham during a demo at the company’s booth. He cited interest from telecom giants trialing the tech, though declined to name participants. The system, showcased live at MWC, transmits data via invisible infrared light through glass, sidestepping walls and avoiding the signal degradation common with traditional radio-frequency (RF) systems.

Industry observers see potential in the timing. With FWA subscriptions projected to surpass 300 million globally by 2028, providers are racing to reduce installation bottlenecks. Traditional FWA setups often require skilled technicians to route cables or align antennas—a cost headache pureLiFi’s “self-installable” model aims to solve. “If users can slap a receiver on their window and get gigabit speeds, it changes the game for rural or underserved areas,” noted a telecom analyst attending the event.

The demo also highlighted a 5 Gbps LiFi connection powering latency-sensitive applications like VR gaming and real-time AI collaboration tools. While skeptics question LiFi’s scalability compared to mainstream RF solutions, pureLiFi emphasized its military-grade security as a selling point for enterprises. “Light doesn’t penetrate walls, so data stays confined to the room. That’s a firewall in itself,” a company engineer explained.

Yet challenges linger. Despite a decade of development, LiFi remains a niche player, hindered by line-of-sight requirements and competition from Wi-Fi 7 and 5G mmWave deployments. pureLiFi’s earlier ventures focused on indoor networks, but the LINXC Bridge marks its first major push into outdoor FWA—a segment dominated by giants like Huawei and Ericsson.

The collaboration with Solace Power, known for its wireless charging tech, hints at broader ambitions. By integrating power and data transmission, the system could eventually support IoT devices or streetlights doubling as connectivity hubs. Still, adoption hinges on carrier buy-in and proving reliability in diverse weather conditions—factors pureLiFi aims to test in upcoming trials.

As MWC attendees streamed through pureLiFi’s booth to glimpse the window-mounted prototypes, one question lingered: Is the market ready to bet on light? With 5G Advanced rollouts looming, the answer may depend on whether providers prioritize innovation over inertia. For now, pureLiFi’s message is clear—the future of broadband might literally be as simple as a pane of glass.