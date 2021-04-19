To connect to international markets, Ghana’s young entrepreneurs can now benefit from a new acceleration programme: The Ye! (youth entrepreneurs) Boost programme is tailored to the needs of youth-led (under the age of 35), export-ready enterprises and includes training on export readiness, export strategies, business planning and financial standing.

The International Trade Centre’s Youth and Trade Programme in collaboration with Kumasi Hive, a Ghana-based entrepreneurship hub, have selected the first cohort of 20 youth entrepreneurs among the 100 businesses that applied. The Ye! Boost programme will then be rolled out in other countries in collaboration with the Ye! Chapters and their local Anchors.

Created in dialogue with young and local stakeholders desiring to gain export knowledge and access continental and foreign markets, the Ye! Boost Programme prepares youth-led enterprises to compete in international markets and access financial support. It builds on Kumasi Hive’s expertise, leveraging the International Trade Centre’s knowledge on trade, internationalization, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The 14-week long programme will culminate in a demo day and pitch competition, when select ventures from the first cohort will have the opportunity to pitch for a financial prize. The winner will receive a grant of $3,000, while finalists on second and third places will win $1,000 and $500 respectively.

The programme is sector agnostic and supports entrepreneurs from regions across the country. Due to the current public health situation, the programme will be hybrid, supporting activities online and in-person.

On Wednesday the 21 of April, the first twenty participants will join a meet and greet event. Throughout the duration of the programme, they will be taken through a variety of workshops led by local and international experts. To access further information on the programme

More information on the Ye! Boost Programme can be found here: Ye! Boost Programme: Ghana | Ye! Community (yecommunity.com)