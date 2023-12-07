Light the World Campaign illuminates Tamale with hope – over 800 households benefited

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has successfully launched its impactful Light the World campaign, spreading hope through food packages to over 800 households in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region.

Held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium under the theme ‘Let Your Light Shine’, the event marked the ongoing efforts to make a positive difference in individuals’ lives and bring relief to families in need. Each donated pack included essentials like 5KG of rice, canned foods, frozen chickens, cooking oil, beans, sugar, garri, millet, and more, ensuring that families have the necessary resources to thrive, particularly, ahead of the yuletide.

The food packs has the potential to last the families for at least the entire month of December. This activity was replicated across the entire Africa West Area of the Church to put a smile on the faces of the least privileged in society.

During the launch, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and President of the Africa West Area, highlighted the campaign’s inspirational nature, explaining that it aims to empower communities with love, kindness, and compassion.

He also urged individuals to follow Jesus Christ’s example. “These activities emphasize the importance of acts of service, sharing messages of love and hope, and contributing to the well-being of communities and all that you see here today is as a result of the gestures from our members,” he said.

Visit to Yaa Naa

Prior to the event, the Church paid a courtesy call on Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, King of Dagbon at Yendi in the Northern Region. The Church was led by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen to inform the Yaa Naa about the Church’s activities in Tamale and the Northen Region.

Elder Nielson mentioned to Yaa Naa about the Church’s mission to promote peace during this Christmas period under the initiative #LightTheWorld which it is embarking on with support from other faith based organisations and traditional authorities.

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, King of Dagbon, warmly recieved the delegation and as custom demands, presented them with kola nuts and praised the Church for paying him the visit. He wished them well and also clothed Elder Nielson in the traditional smock and added tubers of yam and guinea fowls. Yaa Naa then blessed the Church and its leadership and wished them all the best in their endeavours.

Tamale Children’s Home

Additionally, a sod-cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate two significant projects: a new boys’ dormitory and a kitchen for the Tamale Children’s Home, enhancing living conditions for the children. “These projects will greatly benefit the children and provide them with improved living conditions and facilities,” Elder Nielsen stated.

25Waysin25Days

A key aspect of the Light the World initiative is the ’25 ways in 25 days’, which seeks to promote diverse acts of service from December 1 to December 25.

Elaborating on it, the General Authority Seventy and first counselor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Africa West, Elder Alfred Kyungu said: “I extend a warm invitation to everyone who attended this event to participate in ’25 ways in 25 days. Let us all endeavor to follow the calendar which will serve as a guide for carrying out small acts of kindness each day,” he added.

The event saw different dignitaries across the Tamale Metropolis grace the occasion. These dignitaries include the Gulkpe Naa, Elijah Kombian Fant; Deputy Director in Charge of the Tamale Sub-Metro, representing the Mayor of Tamale—Honorable Sule Salifu; Supervisor of the Childrens Home, Sarah Sulemana; the Assembly Member representing the Nyohini South area, Yakubu Hamza; Chief and Elders in the Nyohini South area among other dignitaries.

Beyond the launch, the impact of the Light the World campaign endures, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints committed to ongoing acts of service and kindness throughout the year.

They extend an invitation for individuals, organizations, and communities to join in spreading love and making a difference in their spheres of influence. To create awareness, the Church management has engaged in exclusive interviews on radio and TV in Accra and Tamale, encouraging participation in the #2023 Light the World campaign.