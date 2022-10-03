Likpe Polyclinic in deplorable state

A 57-year-old Likpe Polyclinic, is yet to see a proper and major face-lift since it was built in 1965 by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The facility was the second biggest in the Volta region in terms of infrastructure and currently the biggest in the Guan District.

Mr Okrah Dise, Nurse Practitioner and the in-charge of the Facility, said the Polyclinic was the hub of the concept of the Primary Care Provider Network.

He said it was the referral point for the surrounding communities and served residents at the periphery of Hohoe when there was pressure on the health facility in Hohoe.

Mr Dise said the Facility was in a deplorable state adding that “as a professional, nobody will be happy working here.”

“We are in the rainy season, anytime it is raining, you have to get a corner to hide yourself because you will be at the mercy of the rain.”

He said the situation also affected the comfortability of clients admitted to the facility and noted that the electrical system in the Facility was as old as the facility itself, with inadequate instruments.

“Once the attendance is declining and the gadgets are not there, we the staff working here even stand the chance of losing our skills. Some of the skills come with constant practice.”

Mr Dise said the Facility had no oxygen cylinder, filled with oxygen until Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP donated some medical equipment including the cylinder.”

He said human resources was also a problem affecting the Facility since some calibre of staff including a medical officer were transferred without replacement.

Mr Dise said the nurses were also understaffed and the lab of the Facility had no gadgets and the only lab investigations carried out were the rapid diagnostic tests such as malaria.

He appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help solve the problems of the Facility.

Mr Dise said the challenges were also affecting service delivery as far as primary health care was concerned.

Although a theatre was recently built for the Facility, it was yet to be equipped to fully operationalise Mr John Ayivi, Administrator, Guan District Health Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency that plans were advanced to help equip the theatre.