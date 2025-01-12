Lil Baby’s “My Turn” Crowned Most Popular Rap Album of the Century

Lil Baby’s 2020 album My Turn has officially made history, being named the most popular rap album of the 21st century, based on its remarkable Billboard chart performance.

On January 9, Billboard unveiled its Top Billboard 200 Albums of the 21st Century list, which tracks album success from January 1, 2000, through December 28, 2024. My Turn secured the impressive #8 spot overall, placing it alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Post Malone.

This achievement is a testament to Lil Baby’s impact on the rap and hip-hop scene, as the album outshines other industry giants. While it sits just behind legendary albums like Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Adele’s 21, it’s still ahead of several other iconic records. Notably, My Turn is part of an exclusive group of albums that have had a lasting impact on the Billboard 200, a prestigious ranking that has seen contributions from artists spanning various genres.

Lil Baby’s triumph doesn’t end there. Alongside My Turn, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. also earned high placements on the list, further solidifying the presence of rap and hip-hop in the mainstream music landscape.

Adding to the excitement for his fans, Lil Baby’s new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with a projected 115k-125k album equivalent units sold. As he continues to break records and build on his success, Lil Baby is undoubtedly cementing his place among hip hop’s elite. The future looks even brighter for this rising star.