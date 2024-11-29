Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Lil Win Explains Viral Video of Spraying Money at Church

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Musician and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has clarified the reasons behind a viral video of him spraying money at the church premises of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

    In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Lil Win addressed the public’s reactions, explaining that those who questioned why he didn’t use the money to help the needy or less privileged may not fully understand the situation.

    “If you were observing me spraying money at Stephen Adom Kyei’s church, you might wonder why I wasn’t donating to the less privileged or orphans,” he said. “Some might ask why I didn’t give that amount to my siblings who are struggling financially. But when you look at every rich person’s family, you will find that there are some people who are poor.”

    He emphasized that his gesture didn’t mean he was neglecting his responsibility to his family. “That doesn’t mean the rich man doesn’t do his part for his family,” he continued. “However, considering the challenges I’ve faced and the fact that I’m still alive, I felt compelled to make that gesture.”

    Lil Win explained that the money he sprayed at the church, even if it were his last, symbolized gratitude and faith. “I did it in the church because I believe such a gesture will never go in vain,” he stated, underscoring that the act was meaningful to him beyond its material value.

    The actor and musician’s explanation reflects his personal philosophy on giving and the complex relationship between wealth, family, and charity.

    Previous article
    Lil Win Explains Why He Won’t Endorse Political Parties in Ghana
    Next article
    Lil Win Urges Ghanaians to Reject Electoral Violence and Bribery
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE