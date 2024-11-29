Lil Win Explains Viral Video of Spraying Money at Church

Musician and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has clarified the reasons behind a viral video of him spraying money at the church premises of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Lil Win addressed the public’s reactions, explaining that those who questioned why he didn’t use the money to help the needy or less privileged may not fully understand the situation.

“If you were observing me spraying money at Stephen Adom Kyei’s church, you might wonder why I wasn’t donating to the less privileged or orphans,” he said. “Some might ask why I didn’t give that amount to my siblings who are struggling financially. But when you look at every rich person’s family, you will find that there are some people who are poor.”

He emphasized that his gesture didn’t mean he was neglecting his responsibility to his family. “That doesn’t mean the rich man doesn’t do his part for his family,” he continued. “However, considering the challenges I’ve faced and the fact that I’m still alive, I felt compelled to make that gesture.”

Lil Win explained that the money he sprayed at the church, even if it were his last, symbolized gratitude and faith. “I did it in the church because I believe such a gesture will never go in vain,” he stated, underscoring that the act was meaningful to him beyond its material value.

The actor and musician’s explanation reflects his personal philosophy on giving and the complex relationship between wealth, family, and charity.