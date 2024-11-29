Friday, November 29, 2024
    Lil Win Explains Why He Won’t Endorse Political Parties in Ghana

    By: News Ghana

    Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has opened up about his decision to avoid endorsing any political party, a stance that sets him apart from many other celebrities in Ghana.

    Speaking in a recent interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, the popular actor and musician explained that he has no interest in accepting money from politicians for endorsements, citing concerns over the public’s understanding of politics in the country.

    “It’s not every money that I have to take, but the little that God has given me, I like it that way,” Lil Win said. He pointed out that, unlike in the United States, where celebrities often endorse political figures like Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, such endorsements can create unnecessary controversy in Ghana.

    “In Ghana, when you decide to publicly affiliate with a political party, it becomes a big issue. People seem to either hate or dislike you for it,” he said, reflecting on the complex dynamics of politics in the country.

    Lil Win also mentioned that beyond his career in entertainment, he is involved in running a school, which makes political affiliations potentially problematic for him. “Being affiliated with the NDC or NPP could cause issues for me, but it shouldn’t have been so,” he added.

    His comments highlight the challenges faced by public figures in Ghana when navigating the intersection of celebrity and politics. Despite the pressures, Lil Win remains focused on his personal values and career, staying clear of political endorsements.

