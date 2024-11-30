Lil Win Expresses Frustration Over Lack of Recognition as a Serious Musician

Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known in the entertainment industry as Lil Win, has openly expressed his disappointment over not being recognized as a serious musician, despite his numerous hit songs over the years.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the actor and comedian revealed that despite his success in the Ghanaian music scene, he continues to be overlooked when it comes to official recognition and awards.

“I’m not regarded as a serious musician despite the number of hits I’ve produced since I started my music career,” Lil Win said, lamenting that his contributions have not been properly acknowledged.

The Ladder hitmaker pointed out the disparity between how musicians are treated in Ghana versus the international scene. “A white man doesn’t care whether you’re seen as a musician or not. When you release a hit song, they reward you accordingly with an award,” he explained. “But in Ghana, it’s different. To get an award here, you often need to pay money, and I’d rather use that money to buy Kokonte than pay for an award.”

Lil Win also highlighted the situation surrounding newer artists, some of whom receive accolades after releasing just one or two hits. He questioned why he, with numerous successful songs like Mama Boss Papa, Anointing, and Woto Mpo Ni, has never been awarded at events like the Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

“Have you ever heard Lil Win being awarded at the TGMA?” he asked, expressing his frustration at the lack of recognition for his work in the industry.