Lil Win Lobbies for Ministerial Role as Ghana Prepares for December 7 Elections

With just days to go before the December 7, 2024 general elections, popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, is making his own bid for a ministerial position in the next government, set to take office on January 7, 2025.

In a candid interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, Lil Win revealed his aspirations, expressing his desire to be appointed as Minister of Festivals. Though he clarified that he is not aligned with any particular political party, the entertainer emphasized that he is eager to take on the role, especially as the country’s festive events are a key part of his future plans.

“Next year, for all the festivals in Ghana, I’ll be the one to perform, so I want to be appointed Minister of Festival in 2025,” Lil Win said with a laugh. “I’m just waiting to see which government comes after the elections, and then I’ll be looking forward to that position.”

Lil Win humorously added that regardless of who wins the election — be it Cheddar, Mahama, or Bawumia — he hopes the new government will “do the needful” and appoint him as Minister for Afahye, a title referring to traditional festivals celebrated in various communities across the country.

His lighthearted but bold lobbying comes as political leaders gear up for the December election, while others, like Lil Win, also seek their place in the next administration.