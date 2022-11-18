Lil Win premieres “Ama Dapaa” series on Saturday

Award winning actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah affectionately known as Lil Win is set to premiere his new Television series titled “Ama Dapaa”

Lilwin acted as a character in the series and featured some prolific actors and the award-winning rapper, “Flowking Stone”.

Some prolific actors featured included Clement Bonney also known as “Mr Beautiful”, and Sylvester Agyapong

The series will showcase the struggles of a character known as “Ama Dapaah” as she goes through rollercoaster moments to become successful.

From Simon Asare