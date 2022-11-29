Lil Win  releases his much-anticipated banger titled: “Heaven” featuring  Odehyieba 

Popular Ghanaian actor, songwriter, and performer Kwadwo Nkanasah Lil Win has finally released his much-anticipated collaboration song dubbed: “Heaven.”

After a successful “Ladder” collaboration, Lil Win and Odehyieba serve us with another street anthem titled: “Heaven.”

The actor cum musician has over the years entertained us with jaw-breaking movies and music, and this new one Heaven is one that will definitely move your feet.

The visuals for the song was directed by award-winning director Powers, and with another funny video concept to keep you laughing, one can’t be surprised as to why the video is currently on Ghana’s top 10 YouTube trend list.