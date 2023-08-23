Lil Win To Contest Afigya Kwabre South Seat

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has officially announced his candidacy for the parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.

Opting for an independent route, the accomplished actor is venturing into politics with the encouragement and backing of local chiefs and respected elders within the constituency.

This influential group has approached Lil Win with a compelling proposition to run for the parliamentary position. Their unwavering support and dedication to ensuring his triumph have motivated his decision.

During an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Lil Win disclosed that some elders initially reached out to him in October 2022.

Their discussions centered around the possibility of him contesting as an independent candidate, and their resolute commitment to his success in the upcoming election.