Lil Win Urges Ghanaians to Reject Electoral Violence and Bribery

Actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, has called on Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in electoral violence or accepting money to participate in electoral fraud.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Lil Win emphasized the importance of peaceful elections and unity, urging citizens not to view political disagreements as personal enmity.

“I will urge all of us that no matter the political party you support, never see those who disagree with you as your enemy,” Lil Win advised. “After voting, just go home quietly and pray that God should help the one you voted for to win the elections, so that you’ll be happy.”

He cautioned against accepting money from politicians to engage in violent acts, stressing the long-term consequences. “Don’t accept money to fight for a politician,” he warned. “When any problem comes, consider your background and where you come from. If you get shot, or your leg gets amputated, the politician you fought for will never do anything significant for you.”

Lil Win continued, “Even if they do give you some money, you might have lost your leg for the rest of your life, or lost your hands or your eyes might be destroyed forever.”

He concluded by urging people to avoid actions that harm others or fuel hatred during elections. “Don’t take money to do something wrong, don’t take money to hate someone, or hurt someone because we are one people,” Lil Win stressed, calling for a peaceful and united approach to the upcoming elections.