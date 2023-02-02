Liloraks Returns to the Music Arena With “Money & Love”

Nigerian-born American rapper “Chukwudebelu Orakwelu” known professionally as “Liloraks” has released his new song titled “Money & Love”.

Liloraks who released “You” weeks ago returns to the music arena with this catchy tune titled “Money & Love”. This is a cool song that will elevate your mood with its catchy hook, spontaneous vibe, and incredible production. Furthermore, the singer Liloraks is really a talented and awesome music maker, who made this pleasant melody captioned, Onyeoma for the listening pleasures of everyone.

“Song talks about a party I attended and I saw this pretty girl get to talk to her and get her number further the conversation through texts and calls then the vibes went off and she started to ignore me and I then wrote the song talking about it and how I would rather chase the money over a girl” – Liloraks on “Money & Love”

Inspired and heavily influenced by Hip-hop artists from Atlanta like Young thug, Future, and Lil Baby, Liloraks is ready to take his career in music to the next step in the hip-hop scene of Atlanta. “I’ve decided to take music seriously as a career and become one of the best artists in today’s leading generation. I’d like people to think or feel loved when they hear my songs or the story I try to portray. I want them to feel inspired as well.”

