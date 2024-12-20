Lilwin Addresses Rumors of Rift with Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin, has addressed the growing rumors about his relationships with fellow actors Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo in an interview on Lawson TV.

Lilwin took the opportunity to set the record straight, firmly stating that there is no rift between him and the two actors.

“I’ve heard all sorts of things about my relationship with Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo, but I can tell you right now, there is nothing between us but respect and friendship,” Lilwin asserted. He went on to reflect on the beginnings of his career, recalling that he met both actors early on and has maintained a cordial relationship with them ever since.

Lilwin praised Agya Koo, calling him a “legend” and a “godfather figure” in the industry, acknowledging the significant impact Agya Koo has had on paving the way for many actors. “He has paved the way for many of us in the industry, and I respect him deeply,” Lilwin said.

Addressing the rumors of a fallout, Lilwin explained that these were likely exaggerated due to the infrequency of their public appearances together. “We’re all busy with different projects. When we’re on set, we each have our own tasks to focus on. It’s not about any personal issues; it’s just how the work goes,” he clarified.

By setting the record straight, Lilwin emphasized that his relationship with both Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo remains one of mutual respect and friendship, dismissing any speculation to the contrary.