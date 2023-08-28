Lilwin appreciates fans support with new song featuring Guru

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lilwin,” has dropped a brand new single, “Yeda Moase” featuring award-winning rapper Guru.

Lilwin, over the weekend, premiered his highly anticipated movie “Mr. President,” which saw hundreds in attendance at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

Speaking in an interview with the award-winning actor, Lilwin expressed his gratitude to fans who turned up for the premiere and decided to release a new song to show appreciation.

“I want to thank all Ghanaians for supporting me in the premiering of the movie, and I must say that I am overwhelmed. I have once again featured Guru on my new single ‘Yeda Moase’ to appreciate the love my fans have shown towards me,” he said.

Lilwin further stated that he plans to premiere the movie in other regions and urged fans across the country to remain calm as he brings the movie to their doorstep.

The newly released song is available across various streaming platforms.