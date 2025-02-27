Lilwin Calls for Overhaul of Black Stars Squad, Advocates for Local Talent

Popular Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has called for a major shake-up in the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Fakye TV, Lilwin urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to drop players who fail to give their best and replace them with committed local talents.

Lilwin expressed frustration with the current state of the Black Stars, particularly the perceived lack of dedication from some foreign-based players. “It is about time we have scouts who will identify the best local talents. If they can find at least ten of the best players in Ghana, they should replace some of the foreign-based players who do not give their all when selected,” he said.

The actor and filmmaker believes that introducing competition within the team will motivate players to perform at their best. Drawing a parallel to politics, Lilwin referenced former President John Dramani Mahama’s exit in 2016 and his return in 2024, suggesting that a similar approach could rejuvenate the Black Stars. “Just like Mahama was shown the exit and brought back later, I believe taking this route will help revive the Black Stars to glory,” he added.

Lilwin’s comments come at a critical time for the Black Stars, who are preparing for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March. The team has faced criticism in recent years for underwhelming performances, including early exits from major tournaments and a lack of cohesion on the pitch.

The actor’s call for greater emphasis on local talent resonates with many Ghanaians who believe that homegrown players often show more passion and commitment when given the opportunity. Lilwin’s suggestion to scout and integrate local players into the national team aligns with broader calls for the GFA to invest in grassroots football and develop a pipeline of talented players from within the country.

While Lilwin’s proposal may spark debate, it highlights the growing demand for accountability and performance within the Black Stars. As Ghana aims to reclaim its status as a football powerhouse on the continent, the need for a committed and competitive squad has never been more urgent.

Whether the GFA will heed Lilwin’s advice remains to be seen, but his comments have undoubtedly added to the ongoing conversation about the future of the Black Stars and the role of local talent in restoring the team to its former glory.