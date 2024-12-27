Lilwin Claims Ownership of Viral Hit Song “Honurable Waawe,” Alleges Intellectual Property Theft

Ghanaian actor and entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah, known widely as Lilwin, has sparked controversy over the viral song Honurable Waawe, which gained significant attention following the 2024 election results.

The song became an anthem for many, particularly in the wake of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, Lilwin is now claiming ownership of the track and accusing musician De Thompson, who is credited with its creation, of profiting from his intellectual property without giving him due recognition.

In a recent interview, the multi-talented entertainer expressed his frustration, stating that the idea behind the song was his own. “The concept of Honurable Waawe is mine,” Lilwin said. “I wrote and composed it in spirit before De Thompson physically crafted it. It’s disappointing that my idea was taken and used without my acknowledgement.”

The controversy intensified when the host of the show questioned the basis of Lilwin’s claim, pointing out that the term Honurable Waawe had only appeared in a film where Lilwin played a lead role. Lilwin, however, stood firm, explaining, “That film was where I first introduced the term. It’s my creative property, and just because someone put it into a song doesn’t mean they own the idea. The entire inspiration came from me, and the musician ran with it.”

The song Honurable Waawe quickly became a viral sensation, with its catchy and satirical lyrics reflecting the political landscape following the NPP’s loss. Its rapid rise in popularity cemented its place in the post-election discourse, but now it appears that the origins of the track are entangled in a dispute over creative ownership.

As the debate rages on, the tension highlights the complex nature of intellectual property in the entertainment industry and raises questions about the line between inspiration and ownership. For now, Lilwin’s claim remains central to the conversation surrounding the song, adding another layer of intrigue to the political narrative it helped shape.