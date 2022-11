Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has dropped another groundbreaking single “Break the 8”.

The song produced by Apya, seeks to tell the story of the current Ghanaian economy.

Lilwin, in the new song, addresses issues of the rising rate of dollar stressing the hardship people are facing.

This is second single by the award-winning actor after his “Paapi” single made waves.

By Simon Asare