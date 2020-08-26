Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has released the much anticipated music video of his hit single “Kpoo” featuring Kalybos.

The music video also features Bismark The Joke in a thrilling jam that would keep the feet of music lovers wobbling.

This is the second collaboration between Lilwin and Kalybos with their first single ”Eye Wo Dia” having made waves back in 2018.

The music video directed by Onab, tells a story about how these three comic acts strive in the everyday life to make a living.

Produced by “925 Music” the single demonstrates the versality of the three comic acts as entertain fans through music.