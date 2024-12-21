Lilwin Opens Up About Casting Setback in A Country Called Ghana, Defends Ramsey Nouah’s Involvement

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin didn’t mince words when discussing the unexpected hiccup that nearly derailed the casting for his latest film, A Country Called Ghana.

In a candid interview with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM, the celebrated Ghanaian actor and producer shared his frustration with Van Vicker’s sudden withdrawal from the project, a decision that left Lilwin scrambling for a replacement at the last minute.

“Let me be honest, Van Vicker’s withdrawal was a huge letdown,” Lilwin confessed, his voice reflecting both disappointment and resolve. “We had everything lined up, and his role was pivotal. But at the last moment, he just didn’t come through. It left us scrambling to fill the void.”

The last-minute departure of Vicker forced Lilwin to act quickly. With the production at risk, he turned to Nigerian superstar Ramsey Nouah, a move that was far from part of the original plan. “It wasn’t part of the plan, but desperate times call for bold moves,” Lilwin said. “We had no choice but to reach out to Ramsey.”

However, securing Ramsey Nouah came at a steep price. Lilwin didn’t shy away from revealing the financial sacrifice involved. “Let me put it this way,” he said with a wry smile. “The amount I paid Ramsey could cover the fees of every top Ghanaian star, and I’d still have change left over. It was a serious investment, but it had to be done.”

Despite the challenges, Lilwin is quick to acknowledge that Ramsey’s participation proved to be a game-changer. “Ramsey brought something extraordinary to the project,” Lilwin said. “His involvement elevated the production beyond what we initially envisioned, and we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement.”

A Country Called Ghana explores the themes of patriotism, resilience, and identity, offering a rich narrative about individuals navigating the complexities of modern-day Ghana. With a strong cast that includes Lilwin, Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, and other notable actors, the film promises to deliver a compelling and timely message.

For Lilwin, the movie is not only a significant cinematic endeavor but a testament to the challenges and triumphs of navigating the unpredictable world of film production.