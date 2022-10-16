Lilwin recruits Kooko on new banger “Boys Paapi”

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has dropped a new banger “Boys Paapi” featuring rapper Kooko.

The new song produced by KinDee is the second single from the camp of the Wezzy Empire and is certainly a banger ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The video of the song is expected to be released in the coming days as excerpts of the video have started making waves on social media.

Lilwin has over the years dropped numerous bangers including “Didi Matem”, “Ladder”, and “Mama Boss Papa,” among others.

The new single is available across various digital stores and streaming media including Audiomack, Youtube, Soundcloud, Boomplay and Spotify.