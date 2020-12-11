Versatile Ghanaian act Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” is set to release another groundbreaking single titled “Didi Matem” on Thursday, December 17.

The sensational performer has recruited some of the best music talents for his upcoming release and they include award-winning rapper Medikal, Kofi Mole, Joey B, Kweku Flick, Kooko, Virus, Tulenkey and sensational singer Fameye.

This collaboration would certainly be one of the biggest for the year considering what the artistes featured on the song are known for.

The yet to be released single is produced by renowned beat-maker Apya and music lovers should get ready for this banger especially as the Christmas festive season of the year.

The song when released would be available across various music streaming platforms including Audiomack, Youtube, Deezer, Spotify, among others.

Lilwin over the past years has churned out many hit songs and continues to thrill music-loving fans with his ruthless stagecraft.