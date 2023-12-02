Lilwin recruits Ypee, Young Chorus for new jam “Saworowa”

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lilwin,” has dropped a Christmas banger titled “Saworowa”.
The song, features one of Ghana’s music sensations, Young Chorus, and award-winning rapper Ypee.
The new single produced by renowned beatmaker Apya comes along with some hard-hitting kicks and is incorporated with guitars, violins, drums, and electronic keyboard sounds.
The “Saworowa ” song has already gained massive social media traction sounds refreshing and it’s a party jam during the Christmas and Xmas festivities.
The song would be available on all digital streaming platforms.
