LilWin Reveals US$40k Payment to Ramsey Nouah for Role in ‘A Country Called Ghana’

Ghanaian actor and film producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has opened up about the significant amount he spent on his movie, A Country Called Ghana, particularly in securing Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah for a starring role.

Speaking to Zionfelix, LilWin disclosed that he paid Ramsey over $40,000 to feature in the movie.

“I paid Ramsey Nouah more than $40,000. There was one actor I wanted to feature, but his asking price was too high, and I couldn’t afford it. When I called them, they thought I was Nigerian, so they tried to charge me even more,” LilWin explained, adding that this figure did not even cover Ramsey’s accommodation and feeding.

In addition to the high cost of casting, LilWin also shared details about the promotional budget for the film, which he says exceeded one million Ghana cedis. He explained that the promotion played a crucial role in the movie’s visibility, citing that his acquisition of a Mercedes Benz helped generate buzz and attract attention from ministers and MPs, who attended the premiere in Accra.

“I did over twenty billboards and distributed more than four thousand T-shirts,” LilWin noted. “Just calculate the amount of money I spent on that.”

A Country Called Ghana, which generated considerable excitement and discussions in Ghana last year, held two major premieres—one in Accra and another in Kumasi. The film’s promotional efforts and star power have contributed significantly to its buzz.