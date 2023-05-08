Lilwin stars in upcoming movie “Mr. President”

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win will be the lead actor in the upcoming movie titled “Mr. President.”

The highly anticipated movie, which is expected to premiere in the coming weeks, is an ambitious movie project that features a star-studded line up of Kumawood actors.

Directed and created by Jackson K. Bentum, the movie comes with some quality visuals and has been tipped to be one of Kumawood’s top movie projects in recent years.

A synopsis of the movie, despite Lilwin’s role as an authoritarian leader who controls his country called “Umofia” and punishes people who disobey his authority.

The movie is accompanied by some comic scenes, which would excite movie lovers.

Over the past years, Lilwin has been featured in numerous groundbreaking movies, including his self-produced “Cocoa Season” TV series, which has won many awards.