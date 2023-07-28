Lilwin to premiere “Mr. President” movie on August 26

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lil Win,” is set to premiere his highly anticipated movie titled “Mr. President.”

The premiere of the movie, set for Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the SG Mall in Kumasi, features a star-studded line-up of Kumawood actors and actresses.

Lilwin, who is the Executive Producer of the movie and the Chief Executive Officer of Wezzy Empire Movie Productions, stars as the lead actor in the ambitious movie project that was shot in Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

In a recent interview, the award-winning actor stated that “Mr. President” was aimed at reviving the Kumawood movie industry by giving new actors the opportunity to shine.

He further stated that massive investment had gone into the production of the movie and plans to premiere it in five cities, including Accra, Takoradi, Sunyani, Cape Coast, and Kumasi.

Directed and created by Jackson K. Bentum, the movie comes with some quality visuals and has been tipped to be one of Kumawood’s top movie projects in recent years.

A synopsis of the movie, despite Lilwin’s role as an authoritarian leader who controls his country called “Umofia” and punishes people who disobey his authority.

The movie is accompanied by some comic scenes, which would excite movie lovers.

Over the past years, Lilwin has been featured in numerous groundbreaking movies, including his self-produced “Cocoa Season” TV series, which has won many awards, as well as “Agya Bofo.”