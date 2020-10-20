Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has expressed discontent over a recent decision by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Gaming Commission to ban celebrity endorsements of alcoholic products and betting.

This decision has caused a disagreement between celebrities and the aforementioned regulatory bodies with some musicians currently seeking legal redress.

According to the versatile act, there was not enough consultation done to arrive at these decisions with some artistes losing huge deals in the process.

“One major source of income for most musicians is the endorsement of products. This ban has dealt a huge financial loss to many musicians and especially me because I had signed contracts with some betting and alcoholic companies which has now been terminated.

“Covid-19 on the other hand has made it even more difficult for musicians as we are unable to attend mega shows, so if you cut out on such an alternative source of income to sustain our craft then it is harsh,” he told GNA Entertainment.

Lilwin explained that the endorsements of these products were a major source of income they used to support the less privileged in society and also performed some social responsibilities.

“Lots of people look up to us celebrities for financial support, so if you block these sources of revenue, how can we impact the society and help the less privileged,’’ he said.

Lilwin believes one way of averting the influence of celebrity advertisement on betting and alcohol on the youth was by classification of these adverts so that we know when to show the adverts on television and played on the radio.

He urged the FDA and the Gaming Commission to reconsider the ban and find ways of mitigating and solving the issue amicably with celebrities.