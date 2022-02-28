Lilwin’s Great Minds School welcomes pupils with ‘Back2School’ party

Great Minds International School owned by popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah is set to welcome both old and new students with its maiden ‘Back2 School’ promo party.

The ‘Back2School’ promo party slated for March 4, 2022 at the school’s premises in Offinso Ahenkro is being sponsored by Bel Beverages.

The event is aimed at ushering both old and new students into a new academic calendar after a short vacation.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, Operations Manager of the school said the vision of the school owner was to help the underprivileged children get access to quality education.

“The main reason for this Back to School promo party is to give the children a good feeling as they are about to kick start their academic activities. It has an opportunity to welcome the new ones who would be enrolled in the school.

“The owner of the school Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is poised in impacting the lives of the young ones and pays tuition for almost half of the students, so I would like to thank Bel Beverages for coming onboard to support this welcome party,” he said in an interview.

The event will be attended by top dignitaries in the community including Nana Opoku Ahenkro Sei IV, the Chief of Ahenkro and a host of other musicians and actors.

The school, located in the Offinso-Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region established in 2019 has over 1000 students enrolled and has one of the best boarding facilities in the country.