Lilwin’s PRO Mourns the Loss of His Mother

Okyeame Akwaada Nyame, spokesperson for popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin,’ is mourning the loss of his mother, Sophia Adwoa Serwaa, who passed away at the age of 65.

The news of her passing broke on Monday, January 6, 2025, and has been met with condolences from fans and colleagues within the entertainment industry.

While the family has yet to announce arrangements for the final funeral rites, tributes from friends, well-wishers, and fans of Lilwin and his team have begun pouring in.

Talented comic actor Lilwin has already offered condolences to Okyeame Akwaada Nyame, urging him to stay strong in these difficult times.

“I am so sorry for your loss, and I stand by you in these difficult times. Your mother was a wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed.

“Your mother had such a warm spirit; I remember how she always made me feel welcome in your home. On behalf of the Wezzy Empire team, we urge you to stay strong, and we will always be with you to ensure a befitting burial for your mother,” Lilwin posted on social media.

The family will, in a few days, announce the funeral arrangements for Adwoa Serwaa, who will be remembered as a loving and caring mother whose presence brought immense joy to her loved ones.

Adwoa Serwaa’s legacy lives on through her children and the cherished memories she created with her family and friends.